We get it. Building a great user experience is hard. At Box, we've spent more than 10 years designing, developing, and iterating on our own applications - and we're still not done. We built Box UI Elements to share our learnings and expertise to make your life easier.



Now, you can bring parts of the Box user experience to your own apps with just a few lines of code and customize it to fit your needs. Take advantage of best practices we've created in building our own applications without having to build from scratch.

Easy to Use UI Elements let you create beautiful user experiences with content with just a few lines of code. Fully Customizable Each UI Element can be customized using CSS to fit your app's own look and feel. Always Improving We'll continue to add new features and tweak performance to the UI Elements, so your apps can get better over time.