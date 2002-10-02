Box Command Line Interface

The Box CLI (Command Line Interface) is a tool that allows you to interact and manage Box services via a set of commands directly from your command line. The Box CLI allows for faster interaction with Box services via the Box API and eliminates the need to write code to perform routine or bulk actions, like creating user accounts. Using a set of commands, you can interact with the Box APIs through the command line.

Installing the Box CLI

To install the Box CLI, choose the version for your operating system: Windows

Mac 10.12 and above

Mac 10.11 and below If you are running Mac 10.11 or below, you'll need to make sure your OpenSSL version is up to date before installing. To update your OpenSSL version, follow these instructions: Install Homebrew if not currently installed

/usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install)" Run the following commands from Terminal:

brew update

brew install openssl

mkdir -p /usr/local/lib

ln -s /usr/local/opt/openssl/lib/libcrypto.1.0.0.dylib /usr/local/lib/

ln -s /usr/local/opt/openssl/lib/libssl.1.0.0.dylib /usr/local/lib/

Resources

Usage

Initial Setup Step 1. Create a Box application Log in or create a free developer account through the Box Developer Console Select "Create New App" Select "Enterprise Integration" and press "Next"

Select "Server Authentication" and press "Next"

Name the application "Box CLI - YOUR NAME" Application names must be unique across Box

Press "Create App" and then "View Your App" You can customize the access you give the Box CLI by changing your application settings. Under "Application Access", if you select "Enterprise" you can work with existing Managed Users in your Enterprise.

If you want to work with existing Managed Users in your Enterprise, you'll also need to toggle "Perform Actions as Users" to on.

Checking "Manage Webhooks" allows the CLI to create, read, update, and delete webhooks in your Enterprise.

To use the token creation feature within the CLI, you'll need to toggle "Generate User Access Tokens" to on. Step 2. Generate your private and public keys You can generate a private/public keypair directly from the Developer Console. To do so, follow the instructions here.

Optionally, you can also generate your own RSA key pair. The instructions for that process are available here. Step 3. Download your configuration file In the Developer Console under "App Settings", you can download a JSON configuration file for this application. You'll provide this configuration file to the CLI in the next section. If you used the Developer Console to generate your private/public keypair, you already have this configuration file and can skip this step. Click "Download as JSON" and open the JSON file in a text editor. Within a subsection of the JSON, you should see the following: "appAuth" : { "publicKeyID" : "" , "privateKey" : "" , "passphrase" : "" } You'll need to add the values for publicKeyID and passphrase from the keypair you created in Step 2. For the privateKey field, enter a file path to the private key PEM file you generated in Step 2. For example, "privateKey": "~/keys/box/private_key.pem" or "privateKey": "/Users/agrobelny/keys/box/private_key.pem"

or The CLI is flexible with this setting. You can also use an option to provide the file path to the private key PEM file separately, as shown later. Save this file in a secure location on your computer. Step 4. Authorize the application into your Box account If you used the automatically-generated RSA keypair, please follow the instructions here to grant access to your application. If you created your own RSA keypair, please follow the instructions here to grant access to your application. Step 5. Download, install, and set up the CLI Download the version of the CLI for your OS. The Box CLI supports configuring multiple environments each with their own JSON configuration files. To set your first environment, run the following command and provide the file path to your JSON configuration file: box configure environments add ~/Downloads/config.json --name CLI

To set the private key PEM file path separately, use the following command: box configure environments add ~/Downloads/config.json --name CLI --private-key-path ./private_key.pem Check that the CLI is configured correctly and working with the following command: box users get me

Settings

The Box CLI has several settings you use to change its default behavior. Access the Box CLI settings with the box configure settings command. box configure settings list Use this command to see all current settings

Box Reports and Box Downloads One of the Box CLI settings is for the folders that the CLI uses to generate reports and to download files. The reports folder is named Box Reports and stored in the appropriate Documents area for your OS and current user. The downloads folder is named Box Downloads and stored in the appropriate Downloads area for your OS and current user. get-folder-name Use the -r|--reports or -d|--downloads flag to see the current name of the Box Reports and Box Downloads folders

set-folder-name Use the -r|--reports or -d|--downloads flag change the default name of the Box Reports and Box Downloads folders

get-folder-path Use the -r|--reports or -d|--downloads flag to see the current path of the Box Reports and Box Downloads folders

set-folder-path Use the -r|--reports or -d|--downloads flag change the default path of the Box Reports and Box Downloads folders

Toggle JSON Output The CLI will print responses to the commands you use in plain text with informative messages. If you'd prefer to instead receive the direct JSON response from the API for all calls, you can toggle this setting instead of including --json on every individual call. toggle-output-json Sets every command to print the JSON response from the API.

Box Reports File Format When you use --save with a command, the CLI defaults to JSON for the file format. You can change this to CSV to automatically save as CSV files instead. get-file-format Get the current file format for reports.

set-file-format Set the current file format for reports. Use -j|json or -c|--csv .



Common CLI Commands and Options

-h|--help The help option will list more instructions on using commands and subcommands.

--as-user Many commands support taking actions on-behalf of users. You'll need the user's ID, which you can often retrieve quickly with the box users search command. Your application must have the "Perform Actions as Users" setting turned on.

--save Many commands support the save option to create reports from Box data. These files are saved to your Documents folder under Box-Reports by default. You can change this within box configure settings .

--file-format Paired with the save command, you can select either json or csv for the reports saved from the CLI.

--json Using this option sends back the API's JSON response directly to stdout. It's useful to pair this option to create files from stdout: box folders list-items 0 --json > ~/Documents/folders-list-items-0.json .

--id-only Using this option is useful for chaining commands together based on stdout. For example, with Bash: USER_ID="$(box users create otis --app-user --id-only)" && \ FOLDER_ID="$(box folders create 0 first-folder --as-user $USER_ID --id-only)" && \ box files upload ~/Documents/Welcome.pptx --as-user $USER_ID -p $FOLDER_ID Or, with PowerShell: # Change this file path $FILE_PATH = "C:\Users\AM\Documents\Welcome.pptx" $USER_ID = box users create otis --app-user --id-only; $FOLDER_ID = box folders create 0 first-folder --as-user $USER_ID --id-only; box files upload $FILE_PATH --as-user $USER_ID -p $FOLDER_ID; The previous command creates a new App User, creates a folder within that App User's root folder, and uploads a "Welcome.pptx" file to this new folder.

--bulk-file-path Used to take bulk actions on Box objects. See the section below on bulk actions for more information.

box configure environments add ~/Downloads/954218_4lvitde1_config.json --name AMSXBGCLI

box configure environments set-current NEWENV

box users list

box users search allenmichael -m Searches across users for this keyword and only returns Managed Users in the results

box folders list-items 0 --save --as-user 275111793 This command will list files and folders under the root folder for a user. If you use this command without --as-user , the CLI lists files and folders owned by the Service Account.

box files upload ~/Documents/Welcome.pptx -p 0 Uploads a file to a folder -- in this case, the root folder as indicated by "0". Upload utilizes the optimized chunked upload if files are larger than 50MB.

box files download 204158255477 Downloads a file to your local disk. Downloaded files are saved to your Documents folder under Box-Downloads by default. You can change this within box configure settings . Note: Downloading a file with the same name as an existing file in Box-Downloads will overwrite the file in Box-Downloads .

box events poll --as-user 275111793 Starting the events poll with an Admin user ID will capture Enterprise events

box webhooks create 34250344135 folder "FILE.UPLOADED,FILE.DOWNLOADED" https://amsxbg.ngrok.io See this guide for more on webhooks. The Service Account should create most webhooks. Only use as-user with box webhooks create if you have an explicit reason.

box tokens get Returns a token for the Service Account.

box tokens get -u 275111793 Returns a token for this user. Your application must have the "Generate User Access Tokens" setting turned on.

box tokens exchange base_explorer -t hrc8tDs2fIeNuXDvMmtLksFRzBC1m0xx --folder-id 34250344135 Utilizes token exchange to get a downscoped token.

box folders metadata create 36173775345 enterprise cli --kv "settings=one, two, three&home=2002-10-02T10:00:00-05:00&env=app" Creates metadata on a folder using the Enterprise scope, a metadata template with the key cli , and the --kv flag to enter fields for settings (a string data type), home (a date data type), and env (an enum data type).



Bulk Actions

The CLI supports bulk actions for several commands. Each bulk action requires a file containing the Box objects you're performing bulk actions against. Note: Bulk delete actions ignore any prompting and default to not notify and to force deletion if the Box object supports those features. For example: box users create --bulk-file-path ~/Documents/Box-Reports/create-users.json The CLI automatically detects the file format is JSON. The JSON must adhere to the following formatting: { "entries" : [ { "name" : "AM" , "is_platform_access_only" : true }, { "name" : "Otis" , "is_platform_access_only" : true } ] } In the case of delete and update commands that support bulk actions, the Box objects usually need to include the objects' IDs. For delete , usually an ID is all that is needed. box users delete --bulk-file-path ~/Documents/delete-users.json { "entries" : [ { "id" : "2362696581" }, { "id" : "2362696772" } ] } Note: CSV files are also supported for bulk actions, but require special CSV templates.

Service Account

The application you created in the initial steps grants you access to a Box Service Account. One immediate benefit of having a Service Account is the ability to store, manage, and collaboration content owned by this Service Account. For example: FOLDER_ID="$(box folders create 0 "Welcome to Box" --id-only)" && \ box files upload ~/Documents/Welcome.pptx -p $FOLDER_ID && \ USER_ID="$(box users create otis --app-user --id-only)" && \ box collaborations add $FOLDER_ID folder --editor --user-id $USER_ID && \ box collaborations add $FOLDER_ID folder --editor --user-id 275111793 This script creates a new "Welcome to Box" folder and uploads a "Welcome.pptx" file to this folder. The script then creates a new user and collaborates both the new user and an existing user as editors on this folder.

